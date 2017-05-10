2017 Retailer of the Year: Hy-Vee's Executive Team

EVP and COO Jay Marshall started working for Hy-Vee on his 16th birthday, 35 years ago, in between his high school and college commitments. “Then I just started on the ladder of responsibility, worked through all the management roles in the store, became a store director, ran two stores,” he recalls. “Ran a district of stores and then moved into the office. I’ve had responsibilities all over the office, from merchandising, marketing [to] now operations.”

Marshall notes the unique diversity of Hy-Vee’s marketing territory: “We're in big cities of 3 million people, and then our smallest store is in a town of 800 people. So the store size and the client base is very diverse. We have real small towns, and then big cities, but we’re also spread out; we’re in eight states. So we’re pretty diverse across our chain. I think that’s pretty unique.”

What does Marshall admire most about Hy-Vee?