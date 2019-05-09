Hy-Vee Remodeling Kansas City Metro Stores

Hy-Vee has revealed that it will remodel 14 of its Kansas City-area stores in Kansas and Missouri to include unique foodservice offerings, new departments, updated signage, improved health-and-wellness services and — at some locations — refreshed convenience stores. Construction is already in progress at several stores, with most renovations expected to wrap up by early next year.

“Hy-Vee has a proud history in the Kansas City metro area, opening our first store in Overland Park in 1988,” said Jeremy Gosch, EVP, co-COO and chief retail officer for West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee. “Thirty-one years later, we have 24 stores serving Kansas City, Lawrence, Topeka and Manhattan, and are excited to make this nearly $90 million investment in an area that has been a great home to Hy-Vee.”

While the extent of the renovations and department updates will vary by location, general renovations will include new foodservice options such as Mia Pizza, Hibachi and sushi islands; Basin and beauty department expansions; the relocation and upgrade of existing in-store Starbucks locations; HealthMarket expansions; new floral departments; gifting departments; the addition of Joe Fresh clothing; self-checkout lanes; and the rebranding of existing Hy-Vee Gas locations to the Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh Express banner.

Stores being remodeled are in Kansas City (two), Liberty, Blue Springs, Gladstone and Independence, Mo., and Shawnee, Overland Park (two), Prairie Village, Lenexa and Lawrence, Kan., with several additional locations in the area slated for renovations starting next year.

Also included in the company’s $90 million investment is its Kansas City fulfillment center, which will open this fall to serve the area’s Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery pickup and delivery customers.

In 2018, Hy-Vee bolstered its connection with the local community by becoming the naming-rights partner for Hy-Vee Arena (formerly Kemper Arena) as part of the revitalization efforts of Kansas City’s Stockyard District.

Hy-Vee Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.