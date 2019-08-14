Hy-Vee Opens Latest Fast & Fresh Store

Hy-Vee has opened its third Fast & Fresh store. The banner is a fresh-focused concept intended to provide on-the-go shoppers with quality products.

The first Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh location opened in December 2018, in Davenport, Iowa, with a second location opening in February, also in Des Moines. The newest store opened earlier this week off of Hickman and Merle Hay roads, according to the Des Moines Register.

The 8,000-square-foot facility offers groceries, prepared foods, 16 gas pumps and convenience store items. It will also have a craft beer station, Hy-Vee Aisles Online pickup and sushi. A Starbucks with a drive-through is attached.

In other company news, the grocer has begun an investigation into a data breach involving its payment processing systems.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.