Press enter to search
Close search

Hy-Vee Installs Drug Take Back Receptacles

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hy-Vee Installs Drug Take Back Receptacles

By Abby Kleckler - 10/24/2019
Hy-Vee Installs Drug Take Back Receptacles
Hy-Vee has limited the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days

Hy-Vee Inc. is providing customers with a secure place to dispose of unused or expired medications, including controlled substances. The retailer is installing drug take back receptacles at all 276 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations by Nov. 7.

Hy-Vee is also trying to fight the opioid epidemic by limiting the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days, or fewer where state law or a third party requires it.

The limit doesn't apply to chronic pain; pain being treated as a part of cancer care, hospice or other end-of-life care; pain being treated as part of palliative care practices; and medications used to treat opioid addiction.

Hy-Vee's move comes as some other grocers such as Kroger and Meijer prepare for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.

“Installing drug take back receptacles in all of our pharmacies is one more step Hy-Vee is taking toward combating the opioid epidemic,” said Kristin Williams, SVP and chief health officer at Hy-Vee. As for the seven-day limit, she adds, "“We want to be part of solution, while continuing to provide needed care for customers with acute pain and other severe pain management situations in communities throughout the eight states we serve.”

Hy-Vee also offers naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, without a prescription at all of its pharmacies.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States

Also Worth Reading

Kroger, Meijer to Participate in Drug Take Back Day

Kroger, Meijer to Participate in Drug Take Back Day

Retailers helping customers dispose of unwanted medications with events on Oct. 26

Hy-Vee Hit With Lawsuit Over Data Breach

Hy-Vee Hit with Lawsuit Over Data Breach

Class action suit after customer cards may have been accessed in the past year

Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer Free Heart Health Screenings

Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer Free Heart Health Screenings

Service provided from mobile buses during September

Top Grocers Take Aim Against Opioid Epidemic

Industry offers a range of initiatives to battle misuse, addiction

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Food Retailers
Hy-Vee's NE Pharmacies Offering Naloxone
Pharmacy
Hy-Vee Pharmacies Change Opioid Prescription Policy to Fight National Crisis