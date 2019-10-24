Hy-Vee Installs Drug Take Back Receptacles

Hy-Vee Inc. is providing customers with a secure place to dispose of unused or expired medications, including controlled substances. The retailer is installing drug take back receptacles at all 276 Hy-Vee pharmacy locations by Nov. 7.

Hy-Vee is also trying to fight the opioid epidemic by limiting the initial quantity of opioids prescribed for treatment of acute pain to seven days, or fewer where state law or a third party requires it.

The limit doesn't apply to chronic pain; pain being treated as a part of cancer care, hospice or other end-of-life care; pain being treated as part of palliative care practices; and medications used to treat opioid addiction.

Hy-Vee's move comes as some other grocers such as Kroger and Meijer prepare for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 26.

“Installing drug take back receptacles in all of our pharmacies is one more step Hy-Vee is taking toward combating the opioid epidemic,” said Kristin Williams, SVP and chief health officer at Hy-Vee. As for the seven-day limit, she adds, "“We want to be part of solution, while continuing to provide needed care for customers with acute pain and other severe pain management situations in communities throughout the eight states we serve.”

Hy-Vee also offers naloxone, a lifesaving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, without a prescription at all of its pharmacies.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.