Hy-Vee Dietitians Offer Free Heart Health Screenings

09/03/2019
The Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles have been on the road since 2013

Hy-Vee is providing its customers with free heart health screenings during the month of September at more than 130 grocery locations in eight states. The screenings will each last 15 to 20 minutes and take place in Hy-Vee Healthy You Mobiles in store parking lots.

Dietitians will collect a blood sample from a finger prick that will be used to determine cholesterol levels, triglycerides and glucose levels. They will also take resting blood pressure; measurements of height, weight and waist; and calculate body mass index.

The screenings can identify potential risk factors for chronic diseases and conditions such as heart disease, hypertension and diabetes. Appointments on available dates are on a first-come, first-served basis, and customers will leave with a giveaway bag with heart health samples and coupons.

Hy-Vee has partnered with Barlean's, Beef Association, California Walnuts and Potatoes USA for the screenings. 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 list of the top grocers in the United States.

