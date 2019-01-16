Top Grocers Take Aim Against Opioid Epidemic

Launched in February 2018, AAOA created the AAOA Pharmacy Toolkit to help pharmacists navigate difficult but important conversations to help prevent opioid abuse and misuse.

“More than 9 million customers visit our family of stores every day, providing us the opportunity to influence and educate about the opioid epidemic and how we can partner to solve the epidemic,” notes Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health for the Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., No. 2 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States and the retail intelligence brand's 2018 Retailer of the Year. “In 2019, we are requiring our pharmacists to take 3-plus hours of opioid education, ranging in topic from helping patients with addictions, to reviewing acute and chronic pain management guidelines, to pathways on safer opioid use. Additionally, pharmacy technicians will also be required to participate in select opioid education programs.” Kroger partnered with Washington, D.C.-based education technology company EverFi in 2018 to provide a computer-based program available to high school students in nine cities. Aligned with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national health education standards and state academic standards, the program teaches students how to properly read a prescription drug label, as well as communicating the dangers of misusing prescription medications. “In the 2018-19 school year, we expect more than 13,500 students to receive this training,” says Lindholz.

Albertsons Cos., No. 3 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States, is educating students as well, with a program targeted to middle schoolers. “We’re most proud of our outreach efforts to educate middle school children on medication safety and smart medication use,” says Mark Panzer, SVP, pharmacy health and wellness at Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons. “Our pharmacy residents and pharmacists presented information to students on the benefits and risks associated with medication use; misuse; impacts of misuse; identifying opioids; commonly used products and ‘slang’ terminology; current trends and dangers associated with opioid misuse; how to safely use medications, specifically opioids; the signs of an opioid overdose; steps to take if an overdose is suspected; and the importance of talking with a pharmacist about medication-use questions.”

Takeback Services Expand

Unused and expired medications that remain in homes can pose significant public health and safety concerns, due to their high susceptibility to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show that more than half of all people who first misuse prescription drugs get them from their friends or relatives, or take them without asking.

Takeback services can play an important part in giving patients the opportunity to securely dispose of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, and may help limit the misuse of such drugs.

“Removing unused medication from patient’s homes is a key to solving the opioid epidemic,” asserts Lindholz. “According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 53 percent of respondents obtained the last opioid they misused from a friend or relative.”

In April 2018, Kroger hosted 107 drug takeback events and collected more than 17,500 pounds of unused prescription drugs, and this past October, the chain hosted 203 drug takeback events, during which it collected about 24,000 pounds of unused prescription drugs. According to Lindholz, the company will continue its efforts in 2019.

“The opioid epidemic is a serious public health issue, one that requires action and efforts by everyone,” says Leigh Shirley, RPh, director of pharmacy for Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores. “As a community health care provider, we’re committed to doing our part to help address drug abuse and misuse. Participating in drug takeback events with the DEA and local law enforcement agencies is one way we are able to help combat the opioid epidemic in the communities we serve. Our pharmacists are also able to direct patients to other drug disposal sites throughout the year and answer questions they may have about … other topics related to the opioid crisis.” For its part, Albertsons offers patients medication takeback counseling services year-round in all of its pharmacies. To further promote this service, the chain participates with the DEA’s National Prescription Take Back program and teams with Consumer Reports for National Check Your Meds Day. “By offering and promoting this service, our pharmacists not only follow through with their commitment to taking care of their patients, but they increase the pharmacist-patient trust and their accessibility as a health care provider in the community,” says Panzer. “We also offer patients home medication disposal instructions created by the FDA for the specific drugs that can be safely disposed of at home.”

Albertsons’ takeback service also includes pharmacist counseling on doses that are too high, the possibility of adverse interactions, whether taking some medicines are worth reconsidering – some drugs are taken to control side effects of other drugs, when a lifestyle change might work better or just as well – and recommendations about what to discuss with a patient’s doctor, such as lowering a dose or stopping a medication.

Rochester, N.Y.-based Wegmans Food Markets, No. 14 on Progressive Grocer's list of the top grocers in the United States, has partnered with local law enforcement agencies across its six-state footprint to host community prescription medication drop-off events. Meanwhile, South Bend, Ind.-based Martin’s Super Markets has joined forces with the 525 Foundation, an organization in the grocer’s hometown dedicated to bringing awareness to dangers of prescription drug abuse, to place secure drop boxes for expired or unneeded medication at three of its locations.