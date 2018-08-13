Big Y Rolls Out Deterra to Fight Opioid Crisis

Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers, along with all Big Y Supermarkets, are now carrying the Deterra Drug Deactivation System.

Developed by Minneapolis-based Verde Technologies, the system consists of a pouch that allows people to easily and effectively dispose of unused or expired medications – including opioids – at home. The pouch can be used to deactivate pills, liquids or patches. Consumers place the recommended amount of unused medicines in the pouch (up to 45 pills, 6 ounces of liquid or six patches), fill the pouch halfway with warm water, wait 30 seconds, seal the pouch, and then gently shake and dispose of the contents in their regular trash.

Powered by MAT12 Molecular Absorption Technology, each Deterra pouch contains activated carbon that firmly bonds to pharmaceuticals, rendering them inert. Deterra is described as the only environmentally sound, in-home drug disposal system that permanently deactivates drugs.

“At Big Y, we share everyone’s concern about the opioid crisis in our communities,” noted Steve Nordstrom, the independent grocer’s pharmacy and wellness center director. “By bringing these easy-to-use and highly effective Deterra Drug Deactivation pouches to all of our stores, we hope to empower our customers to prevent drug abuse by getting rid of their unused or unneeded medications, especially opioids.”

The pouches are now available at a special introductory price of $3.99 each.

One of the largest independent supermarket chains in New England, Springfield, Mass.-based Big Y operates 79 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut – 70 supermarkets, 39 in-store pharmacies, Fresh Acres Market, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and eight Big Y Express gas and convenience locations – with more than 11,000 employees. The grocer is No. 37 on Progressive Grocer’s 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.