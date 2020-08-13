Hy-Vee Debuts School Wellness Program

Hy-Vee Inc.'s at-home program to promote health, exercise and nutrition among kids and families is heading to schools this fall. Hy-Vee KidsFit is launching a free, downloadable Wellness Week guide that includes in-person, virtual and hybrid methods to help students prioritize healthy choices.

The Wellness Week guide is a downloadable toolkit designed for students of all ages. Fifty schools across Hy-Vee's eight-state region are hosting the program in which students will compete in daily activities, physical challenges and assignments for the chance to earn prizes.

“During these unique circumstances, Hy-Vee remains committed to building relationships with schools across its eight-state region,” said Daira Driftmier, director of Hy-Vee KidsFit. “Hy-Vee KidsFit and its flexible school wellness program helps create positive, enjoyable experiences centered on health and wellness that students will remember for years to come.”

Participating schools receive a $250 Hy-Vee KidsFit health and wellness grant upon completion of program survey, Hy-Vee KidsFit cloth masks and Hy-Vee KidsFit hand sanitizer.

Schools also have the chance to win Fitbits, T-shirts and Hy-Vee KidsFit All-Ability and Sensory Hallway Movement Break Kits to ease the hardships of physical activity for students with special needs and abilities.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.