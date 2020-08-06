Hy-Vee Launches ‘Find Your Smile’ Wellness Campaign

Summer is almost upon us, and even in a year defined by the coronavirus pandemic's stay-at-home mandates, children still need things to do. To that end, Hy-Vee will transition its KidsFit at Home daily programming to an effort called Find Your Smile.

The Find Your Smile campaign, according to the food retailer, is designed to “help families continue health-and-wellness fun all summer. Find Your Smile is perfect for children of all ages and their families as they explore the eight dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, social, intellectual, career, spiritual, environmental and financial.”

All members of the grocer’s KidsFit Club have been mailed workbooks for the Find Your Smile campaign. Those materials also are available at Hy-Vee stores or via the Find Your Smile website. “Once you’ve received your challenge workbook, simply submit your entry for each of the eight dimensions of wellness challenges, following the rules inside the workbook for the chance to win Hy-Vee One Step products for yourself, and trees to be planted in your community provided by the Arbor Day Foundation,” the food retailer explained. “Three winners will be selected based on effort, creativity, aesthetic and execution. Entries must be submitted by Aug. 31, 2020.”

Earlier this year, Hy-Vee offered a virtual Hy-Vee Pink Swear Kids Triathlon — virtual because of the pandemic stay-at-home mandates. The triathlon was an eight-week long kids' fitness event in which participants register for $15 and fundraise a minimum of $50.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.