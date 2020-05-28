Hy-Vee Hosts Virtual Triathlon Benefiting Kids With Cancer

Hy-Vee and the Pinky Swear Foundation, a nonprofit helping children with cancer and their families, have partnered on kids' triathlon events since 2015, but due to COVID-19 they have had to get creative for 2020.

The first virtual Hy-Vee Pink Swear Kids Triathlon is an eight-week long kids fitness event where participants register for $15 and fundraise a minimum of $50. The goal is to raise more than $300,000 from the event.

“There’s no better way to engage youth throughout our communities than an event designed for kids to help kids,” said Tina Potthoff, senior vice president of communications for Hy-Vee. “We’re excited to partner with Pinky Swear Foundation for this first-ever, virtual event and give kids the flexibility to complete fun physical challenges at home this summer.”

Hy-Vee will share weekly challenges such as running, jumping jacks, biking, acts of kindness and community service with participants via email and on its social media channels. Milestones are also marked with incentives to encourage kids to fundraise money for the families that the Pinky Swear Foundation supports.

The event has three courses suggested for different age groups: Blue (ages 11 to 16), Orange (ages 6-10) and Little Pinkies (ages 5 and under).

“With this event pivoting into a virtual experience this year, I am excited to see the creativity from kids and families,” says Erica Campbell, executive director for Pinky Swear Foundation. “Safety is our number one priority and we, along with our partners at Hy-Vee, have some incredible activities planned so kids of all ages and abilities can participate and feel good that they are doing something good to help others.”

A virtual kickoff event for those who have registered takes place June 1, and the triathlon concludes with a digital recognition ceremony on August 1.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.