Hy-Vee Rolls Out 2-Hour Express Grocery Pickup

Hy-Vee Inc. has introduced a two-hour express pickup option as part of its Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery-ordering service, enabling shoppers to pay a fee to get their orders faster.

A “Get It Faster” option has been added to Aisles Online time slots where the two-hour pickup option is available. There will be a limited number of two-hour pickup orders offered for $9.95, from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, at all Hy-Vee store locations with Aisles Online services. Customers will receive the same email and text notifications as they do for regular pickup orders.

“Hy-Vee’s new two-hour pickup option will give Hy-Vee customers a chance to get the grocery items they need faster than ever before,” said Tom Crocker, the grocer’s SVP of e-commerce. “This option, along with increasing our number of available Aisles Online time slots, will only continue to add to the exceptional level of customer service we’re able to provide.”

As well as upping the number of time slots, Hy-Vee has grown its online product assortment to include more items from bakery, cosmetics, beauty, lawn and garden and other categories.

Aisles Online can be accessed online or through the Hy-Vee Aisles Online mobile app.

In related news, Walmart and H-E-B have both recently launched express delivery options, promising items to consumers within a two-hour window.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.