Hy-Vee Sees Huge Growth Beyond Groceries

As hair and nail salons are closed across much of the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic, people are taking to styling and pampering at home, at least according to Hy-Vee's recent numbers.

Since mid-March, hair coloring, nail polish and nail care products have more than doubled in sales at the Midwest retailer. Hair trimmer sales have also more than tripled since the end of March, and demand for hair accessories such as elastic bands has been on the rise since the beginning of April as customers use them to create masks.

Other health and beauty products that have seen an increase in sales include body washes, lotions, facials, beard products, women’s shaving products, bar soap, bath bombs and bath salts.

“We are continuing to see widespread demand for hair and beauty products in our stores as this pandemic progresses,” said Darren Baty, Hy-Vee’s executive vice president, chief merchandising officer. “At Hy-Vee, our goal has always been to be a convenient one-stop shop for our customers. That mission has never been more important than now, especially as we serve those who don’t want to travel to multiple stores to pick up their essentials.”

Hy-Vee is making shopping for these trending items less expensive, offering 15% off all beauty products on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.