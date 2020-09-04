Press enter to search
Close search

Hy-Vee Provides Online Ordering Via Mealtime To Go

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hy-Vee Provides Online Ordering Via Mealtime To Go

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 04/09/2020
Hy-Vee Provides Online Ordering Via Mealtime To Go
Customers can order Hy-Vee's Mealtime To Go items online or via the Aisles Online app, for curbside pickup at a nearby store

Hy-Vee Inc. is now offering the ability for customers to order curbside meals to go online at more than 200 of its locations. Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings consist of prepared foods and take-and-bake meals. Meals are available for free pickup in as little as 30 minutes, or they can be scheduled for a future pickup time.

Customers can order online or via Hy-Vee's Aisles Online app. Options vary according to what’s available at each Hy-Vee store. Items will include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake offerings. Several meals come with one side option. Customers may also opt to add other food items to their orders.

Shoppers call a designated phone number given in a confirmation email once they arrive at the store to pick up the meal. At that time, associates will deliver food orders directly to customers’ cars.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Provides Further In-Store Virus Protection

Hy-Vee Provides Unprecedented In-Store Virus Protection

Window panels installed, reusable bags temporarily banned

Hy-Vee Aims to Keep Families Healthy With Online Program

Hy-Vee Aims to Keep Families Healthy With Online Program

Short daily videos offer fun physical activities

DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors

DoorDash Leads Free Grocery Delivery Program for Seniors

2,000+ stores nationwide participating in effort

Hy-Vee to Close Online Fulfillment Centers

4 sites affected; click & collect orders to be filled at retail stores

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Ecommerce
Hy-Vee Teams With Instacart, Shipt to Expand Grocery Delivery
Food Retailers
Hy-Vee to Close Online Fulfillment Centers