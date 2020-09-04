Hy-Vee Provides Online Ordering Via Mealtime To Go

Hy-Vee Inc. is now offering the ability for customers to order curbside meals to go online at more than 200 of its locations. Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings consist of prepared foods and take-and-bake meals. Meals are available for free pickup in as little as 30 minutes, or they can be scheduled for a future pickup time.

Customers can order online or via Hy-Vee's Aisles Online app. Options vary according to what’s available at each Hy-Vee store. Items will include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake offerings. Several meals come with one side option. Customers may also opt to add other food items to their orders.

Shoppers call a designated phone number given in a confirmation email once they arrive at the store to pick up the meal. At that time, associates will deliver food orders directly to customers’ cars.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.