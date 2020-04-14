Press enter to search
Hy-Vee Makes Fueling Up Safer From COVID-19

By Gina Acosta - 04/14/2020
The grocery chain will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across its eight-state region, including its Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores.

Hy-Vee is giving shoppers peace of mind when it comes to staying safe from COVID-19 at the gas station.

The grocery chain will be offering free full-service fueling at its more than 165 convenience stores across its eight-state region, including its Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh stores.

The service will be offered at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Upon arrival, customers who wish to use the service can select the pump’s “Fuel Help” button or call a designated phone number found on signs at each pump. Food and items from the convenience store can also be ordered and delivered to customer vehicles using the service. Once notified, employees will meet customers at their vehicle, process their transaction and fuel order without the customer having to leave their vehicle. Full-service fueling can be paid with cash or credit card.

As an added safety measure, employees will be wearing gloves for every customer interaction.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 260 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

