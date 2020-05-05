Press enter to search
Hy-Vee Latest to Limit Meat Purchases

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 05/05/2020
Citing worker shortages at plants and rising meat sales, Hy-Vee has joined the ranks of food retailers that are limiting meat purchases

Hy-Vee Inc. has become the latest food retailer to place a limit on meat purchases. On Wednesday, May 6, the grocer will institute the policy at all of its stores.

“We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers,” the company said in a prepared statement. “At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they check out at all Hy-Vee locations.”

Among the other food retailers to limit meat purchases are Costco, Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold Delhaize’s Stop & Shop banner, and Tops Markets.

These moves come as worries mount regarding an impending meat shortage due to plant shutdowns following cases of COVID-19 discovered among workers. Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order enacting the Defense Production Act to keep meat plants open, an action applauded by livestock producers and the meat and poultry industry as “a key first step toward stabilizing the current plant capacity challenge and overcoming other major hurdles facing meat producers.” 

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 12 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

