H-E-B Speeds Up Grocery Delivery

H-E-B has launched a new delivery service for Texas shoppers that promises orders delivered to consumers’ doors within two hours of them being placed -- even amid surging delivery demand due to COVID-19.

Favor Delivery operates the service, which shoppers can also use for deliveries from Central Market and Joe V’s stores in Texas. Shoppers don’t have to pay membership fees or make minimum orders to use the delivery service, though orders placed through this new Express Delivery program are limited to no more than 25 items “from a selected list of groceries and essentials, such as dairy, meat, produce, beer and wine and more,” H-E-B said.

“Each order will have a dedicated Favor Runner (delivery driver) who will contact the customer with any substitutions along the way. All deliveries will be placed at the customer’s doorstep for a completely contactless experience, and customers will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.”

Delivery services are making gains during this time of social distancing, and many of those gains seem almost certain to hold whenever the COVID-19 outbreak fades and those restrictions ease.

In fact, a new Progressive Grocer analysis of the main changes coming to food retail includes the ongoing rise of ecommerce in that sector. That trend already had steam before the pandemic with food retailers such as Kroger, Walmart and Albertsons investing more in mobile and online ordering, and the pickup and delivery services associated with ecommerce. Now, with H-E-B and other retailers expanding such programs during the pandemic, many consumers no doubt will stay with the shopping habits formed over the last four to six weeks. That said, lasting success with such orders and pickup and delivery also depends on food retailers finding ways to keep with the surge in demand for those services, and finding new efficiencies in doing so.

“This new service is another way H-E-B and Favor are working together to respond to unprecedented demand during this crisis to get Texans the essentials they need, when they need them,” said Jag Bath, H-E-B Chief Digital Officer and Favor CEO. “We continue increasing H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery availability for customers who want to place orders in advance for same day, next day or later — and now, with Express Delivery, Texans can get two-hour delivery on up to 25 items when they need an immediate option.”

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.