H-E-B Doubles Delivery, Increases Senior Support

H-E-B and Favor have expanded delivery from restaurants and stores during this period of high demand. Favor's most recent statewide expansion included adding 40 new Texas markets over the course of 12 months, but in rapid response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the delivery service just launched 75 new Texas markets within a one-week timeframe.

The grocer and its wholly owned subsidiary announced last month its H-E-B & Favor Senior Support Program to provide those most vulnerable to the coronavirus with a shopping alternative. This delivery expansion now provides seniors age 60 and older delivery from every H-E-B, Central Market and Joe V's store in Texas.

“We’re excited that we can now reach more Texas seniors with this service, which is one of the safest, healthiest solutions in the marketplace,” said Martin Otto, H-E-B's COO. “Since launching this program, the response from seniors and the community has been overwhelming — in just three weeks, we have delivered over 67,000 essential grocery orders to seniors across Texas.”

Favor's shoppers and delivery drivers, known as Runners, now place deliveries at customers' doorsteps for a completely contactless experience.

All orders include a $10 tip, which goes directly to the driver., but H-E-B and Favor are waiving all delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the senior program. They've also launched a Senior Support Fund in which 100% of contributions are directly applied to seniors' orders to ensure that they have access to low-cost home delivery during this crisis.

Customers can use the Favor app or its new Easy Ordering & Delivery website to order their groceries around the clock. Less tech-savvy seniors, can also place orders through a dedicated phone line staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

A list of all of the cities that H-E-B and Favor now serve can be found on Favor's blog.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.