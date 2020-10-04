H-E-B Feeds the Frontlines Tackling COVID-19

H-E-B is delivering 75,000 of its chef-inspired Meal Simple meals to doctors, nursers and other health care workers dealing directly with COVID-19. Over the next five weeks, the quick, microwaveable meals — worth over $350,000 — will be dropped off at hospitals across Texas.

“We’re all extremely grateful for the dedication of our healthcare workers who are saving lives and making personal sacrifices for others,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “We want to express some well-deserved appreciation and hope these meals will provide a bit of comfort during these trying times.”

The Texas grocer has also made a $3 million commitment to local nonprofits in the community. H-E-B has donated:

More than $1.2 million and nearly 40 truckloads of food and household supplies to food banks, which will provide more than 6.5 million meals for Texans;

$1 million to support grass-roots nonprofits;

$500,000 to organizations dedicated to mobilized home feeding services for seniors and low-income families, such as Meals on Wheels; and

$300,000 to assist Texas Biomedical Research Institute, a San Antonio-based organization with a team dedicated to coronavirus research.

Heat-and-eat Meal Simple meals like those being donated to frontline workers can also be found in H-E-B stores and are available for curbside pickup or delivery. H-E-B has also brought local restaurant meals in-store to help establishments struggling to stay alive during the coronavirus outbreak.

With 400 stores in Texas and Mexico, San Antonio-based H-E-B is No. 6 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.