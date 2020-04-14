Annual Report: 8 Ways Food Retailing Will Change Forever

Kroger, for example, disclosed a 30% increase in its identical-store sales for March. Amid such frenzied activity, shoppers weren’t selective about brands — they were buying categories, happy that merchandise was even available.

The situation that unfolded last month revealed the inherent conflict that has long existed between merchandising strategies rooted in breadth of assortment and the operational challenges of supply chain efficiency. The latter will play an even more important role in retailers’ merchandising strategies going forward as a result of lessons learned during this health care crisis. There’s now a sharpened understanding of the correlation between the costs of offering expansive assortments and the value provided to shoppers who were forced to make new choices. Customers won’t care if they must choose between 50 types of olive oil instead of 100, Spring Meadow or Fresh Scent laundry detergent, a 12- or 18-count pack of toilet paper, or other equally insignificant choices found among center store planograms clogged with items that detract from supply chain efficiency.

5. The death of self-service as we know it

When the coronavirus pandemic started ramping up in the United States in March, the first thing that Southeastern grocer K-VA-T Food Stores/Food City did was shut down its sampling and self-service food stations. Shortly thereafter, other grocery chains such as Giant Food and Wegmans Food Markets announced similar measures. Even when the pandemic finally eases, hard choices will have to be made about sampling activities and other self-service features.

The COVID-19 virus shattered consumer confidence in the safety of unpackaged food. For weeks, consumers have been bombarded with news coverage about how to avoid germs, including reports showing how long the COVID-19 virus lingers on door knobs and food utensils (it’s actually days). Understandably, consumers are worried about germs, which creates huge ramifications for retailers. There may also be new regulatory hurdles coming that restrict beverage dispensers, bulk food containers or salad bars. For now, it’s imperative that grocers install more sanitary, touchless self-service stations (Lidl uses them in its U.S. stores) or remove them altogether, depending on customer response.

6. Future of foodservice

The shuttered foodservice industry lost an estimated $25 billion in sales and more than 3 million jobs in the first 22 days of March as the coronavirus outbreak swept the United States. The post-pandemic consumer will continue to avoid restaurants, but will still need to visit supermarkets to buy groceries, thus increasing the potential to purchase prepared foods as a surrogate for restaurant meals. But Americans are looking down the barrel of a recession, which means that even if foodservice comes roaring back in the fall, the average consumer isn’t going to be splurging on prepared foods in the deli as much as they used to. And then there’s the sanitation issue.

“Foodservice businesses that do reopen will have a longer and more challenging path to regain consumer confidence for on-the-premise consumption,” David Smith, president and CEO of Associated Wholesale Grocers, said during a PG webinar in March. “Touching things that others touch and being in close proximity to others is going to be a big concern going forward and will cause people to question how they can best cope and keep themselves safe.”

While cleanliness has always been critical in foodservice, the need to clean, sanitize and manage safety will never be as important as it will be in a post-COVID-19 society. The upshot for grocers intent on capturing a larger share of foodservice dollars will be to implement extreme cleaning, sanitation and safety protocols to entice pandemic-panicked shoppers back to foodservice. And these safety measures will need to be more effectively communicated for shoppers to regain trust.

7. The pandemic pantry will linger

With federal, state and local measures in place to promote social distancing and many restaurants closed, consumers are spending more time at home than ever before. Network data shows that consumers are taking this time to cook and tackle recipes for meals that they would typically purchase as manufactured products at the grocery store.

According to shoppable recipe platform Chicory, recipes for homemade tortillas and bread from scratch spiked in March, surpassing the typically popular 15-minute or three-ingredient-style recipes. The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to create an entire generation of shut-ins who will want to cook at home more than go to restaurants, for two reasons: avoiding contamination and saving money during a recession. Grocery stores and manufacturers will be long-term beneficiaries of these trends.

For example, spice maker McCormick said that its March sales soared as people loaded their pantries. CEO Lawrence Kurzius told analysts on an earnings call that he expects consumption to continue at an extraordinary level.