Annual Report: Retailers Remain Clear-Eyed Optimists

The next most pressing issues cited by grocers were competition (63%), the cost of employee benefits (51%) and the price of keeping up with technology (41%). Meanwhile, more than 93% said that they expect wage costs to increase, and about 80% expect benefit costs to increase. Fuel costs will stay the same, said 44% of grocers, and competition will increase, according to 61% of those surveyed.

According to the data, about 49% of grocers said that they expect profits to stay the same in 2020. And about 51% of retailers said that they expect gross margin to stay the same this year as well. But that was all before a disease called COVID-19 escalated in the United States and caused a huge spike in sales at retailers with exposure to food and consumables categories.

For example, Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco reported an astonishing 11.7% increase in same-store sales in March. On March 25, Minneapolis-based Target said that its total same-store sales were up 20%, driven by a 50% increase in sales of essentials, food and beverages. Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree on March 31 said that its quarter-to-date same-store sales at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores increased 7.1% and 14.4%, respectively.

Even without the boost that grocers received from COVID-19, consumers were feeling optimistic about the channel. According to Chicago-based IRI’s Q4 2019 Consumer Connect Survey, traditional supermarkets still rank among consumers as the top channel for groceries. The 2020 coronavirus outbreak could, however, have a lasting effect on the supermarket industry in terms of pushing consumers to shop for food online more frequently.