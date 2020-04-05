Giant Food Challenges Customers to be #HealthyAtHome

Giant Food has launched a new #HealthyAtHome challenge during May led by the grocer's 11 licensed nutrition professionals. The virtual program includes free online classes and webinars and is modeled after the World Health Organizations #HealthyAtHome campaign.

The four-week challenge is hosted on Giant's website and social media channels with different goals each week to keep the community moving and adding healthier options to their plates. The goals include:

Week 1: Eat a fruit and/or vegetable at every meal and take 10 minutes each day to stretch

Eat a fruit and/or vegetable at every meal and take 10 minutes each day to stretch Week 2 : Try out a new fruit or vegetable each day, or try preparing a favorite in a different way. Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day – walking, dancing or yard work all count!

: Try out a new fruit or vegetable each day, or try preparing a favorite in a different way. Get at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day – walking, dancing or yard work all count! Week 3: Include a whole grain, like brown rice or whole-wheat flour, in meals and snacks – and find a new fitness class online to try out.

Include a whole grain, like brown rice or whole-wheat flour, in meals and snacks – and find a new fitness class online to try out. Week 4: Aim for one meatless meal every day! Then, work to increase daily steps around the house, yard or neighborhood.

"As the fatigue of sheltering in place wears on, we've been hearing from many of our customers a desire to move more and eat healthier," said Lisa Coleman, MS, RD, and director of healthy living at Giant Food. "We're hoping this challenge will help to get our community moving towards a healthier lifestyle and engaging with one another in a fun and safe way. Ultimately, if we all do our part to stay healthy - and at home - it will help protect essential workers like our associates who can't stay home because of the vital role they play in our communities."

The challenge is free, and there are many ways individuals, community groups and businesses can get involved. Nutrition at Noon takes place every Monday in May at 12:00 p.m. to kick off the weekly challenge, and customers can sign up for the weekly challenge email at [email protected] to receive tips, recipes and online resources.

Participants are encouraged to share their #HealthyAtHome experiences on Instagram Stories or Facebook Live, or with a picture on Instagram, Facebook and/or TikTok tagging @GiantFood and using the #HealthyAtHome and #GiantFoodChallenge hashtags.

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md., and operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.