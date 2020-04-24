Weis Markets Offers Virtual Nutrition Counseling Platform

Weis Markets has formed a partnership with New York-based online telehealth platform Healthie. The platform enables consumers to consult via video chat with a local Weis Markets registered dietitian on health conditions or nutritional topics. These include type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure/cholesterol, celiac disease, weight control, mindful eating, shopping and cooking on a budget, kid-friendly recipes, plant-based cooking, and basic cooking skills.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s particularly important for those managing pre-existing health conditions to have access to a credible nutrition expert,” noted Beth Stark, Weis Markets’ manager of nutrition and lifestyle initiatives. “Especially now, we are so pleased to share this unique tool with our shoppers to allow them to safely and conveniently connect with a member of the dietitian team to address any number of their needs from education on a diabetes eating pattern to recipe suggestions with basic pantry staples.”

The grocery store chain’s shoppers in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey can try virtual nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian through Healthie with a free introductory offer of one 60-minute initial nutrition session and one 30-minute follow-up nutrition session. When the introductory period ends, customers can engage with the platform for a nominal upfront cost that will be returned in the form of a Weis Markets gift card of the same value. Additionally, virtual group programs, cooking classes for kids and adults, and more are set to debut soon, according to the food retailer.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.