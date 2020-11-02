Weis Markets Embraces Computer Generated Ordering

Weis Markets Inc. has selected the Itasca Magic Computer Generated Ordering (CGO) and DSD Receiving solutions to replace existing legacy software for its retail locations, including more than 170 stores that offer its Weis 2 Go Online pickup and delivery services.

The grocer anticipates store-level inventory optimization will help it reduce excess inventory and product spoilage by ensuring sufficient product is always available to meet consumer demand without excess. This is especially challenging in stores where online orders are fulfilled.

“Computer-Generated Ordering has enormous potential,” said Greg Zeh, Weis Markets’ CIO. “We are pleased to be working with Itasca. They are a market leader that will help us move our business forward and serve our customers more efficiently. This collaboration will help us deliver what our customers have come to expect from Weis Markets’ stores: outstanding value and quality with excellent in-stock conditions.”

Itasca Retail’s software uses historical sales data and current shelf and selling conditions to calculate the exact right order amounts for tens of thousands of items at any time of the day. This ensures each store always has the right stock levels to fulfill shopper demand in all departments, shelf-stable and perishable.

The CGO system combines sophisticated algorithms, artificial intelligence and machine learning along with deep understanding of the North American grocery replenishment process to generate impressive gains in sales and productivity. Itasca Retail says it simultaneously reduces inventory, shrink, product-handling and vendor credits, allowing retailers to experience sales gains along with inventory and shrink reduction.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates nearly 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.