Weis Markets Names Director of Produce

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 12/19/2019
Kevin Weaver

Weis Markets Inc. has hired Kevin Weaver as its director of produce. In his new role, Weaver will oversee the company’s day-to-day produce merchandising, pricing and procurement, as well as the produce field staff. He will report to VP, Fresh Merchandising Bob Gleeson.

Weaver previously worked for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers as director of produce and floral. Earlier in his career, he held produce management roles at The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. and Marsh Supermarkets Inc.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

