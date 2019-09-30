Weis Markets to Purchase 2 Stores

Weis Markets has entered into an asset purchase agreement with TCD Realty Inc. to purchase two of the Kingston, Pa.-based company’s supermarkets.

The stores are Thomas’ Foodtown, in Dallas, Pa., and Thomas’ Food Basics, in Shavertown, Pa.

Weis Markets expects that the transaction will close in the fourth quarter of its fiscal 2019. Once the purchase is completed, Weis Markets will convert and reopen the Dallas location, but won’t reopen the Shavertown store.

“We have great respect for the operators and associates of Thomas’ Foodtown and Food Basics in Dallas and Shavertown and look forward to continuing to serve the Dallas area,” said Jonathan Weis, the retailer's chairman, president and CEO. “We look forward to interviewing their associates for possible employment with our company.”

When the Dallas store reopens, Weis will operate seven locations in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.