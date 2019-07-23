Press enter to search
Weis Markets Expands In-Store Pickup, Grocery Delivery

Weis Markets Expands In-Store Pickup, Grocery Delivery

07/23/2019
Weis Markets Expands In-Store Pickup, Grocery Delivery
The online ordering with pickup or home delivery service is available at 150 stores

Weis Markets has added Weis 2 Go online ordering with pickup and home delivery to 61 more stores, bringing the total number of locations offering the service to 150. The stores are located across the grocer's seven-state market area.

Weis 2 Go orders are handpicked by personal shoppers and stored until pickup. Customers can link their Weis Preferred Shopper cards and pay through PayPal or at the store with curbside checkout. Curbside pickup is $4.95, but the fee is waived for a limited time. All home deliveries can be made on the Weis Markets website or app, or through Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt

“Over the past two years, we have steadily expanded and upgraded our Weis 2 Go online ordering service, which offers a more seamless shopping experience through mobile ordering on the Weis app and online at WeisMarkets.com,” said Kurt Schertle, COO for Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets. “Weis 2 Go continues to offer same-day pickup on orders as well as the savings and rewards of the in-store shopping experience. A growing number of our customers have embraced this service for its convenience, including home delivery at participating stores in as little as one hour.”

Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

