Weis Markets Opts for Birdzi’s Customer Engagement Ecosystem

Mid-Atlantic grocer Weis Markets has chosen Birdzi, billed as “the supermarket industry’s only comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem” to support the marketing strategy.

Weis Markets will employ Birdzi’s real-time digital ecosystem, which is especially designed to support regional food retailers. A key component of the system is the AI relationship engine, which uses several hundred attributes for each shopper, updated with each purchase, to power contextual relevancy. This allows retailers to better address shopper needs, including through more relevant real-time recommendations than have previously been possible.

“We expect the Birdzi ecosystem will help our team understand and build relationships with each of our customers,” noted Ron Bonacci, VP of advertising and marketing at Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets. “Birdzi will help us connect with individual shoppers while providing them with meaningful savings on relevant products. This working relationship will help us deliver new services as the digital and physical worlds of retail merge together.”

In contrast to other personalization solutions that use only backward-looking historical purchase data, Birdzi’s deep integration to its white-label mobile and web apps offers a real-time view of shopper intent, permitting up-to-the-second recommendations based on customer behavior and location.

“At a time when technology capabilities are evolving quickly, we want to remain current and develop new ways to build customer relationships,” added Bonacci. “We look forward to partnering with Birdzi’s data scientists and technologists, and leveraging its capabilities.”

According to Shekar Raman, CEO and co-founder of Iselin, N.J.-based Birdzi, the partnership will provide Weis Markets with important new capabilities to advance its marketing strategies.

“This relationship shows that premier retailers value the comprehensive ecosystem that Birdzi provides, giving regional retailers a path away from the siloed systems of today to a seamless and cohesive ecosystem for the future,” observed Raman. “Other solutions maintain a legacy of product-driven tactics. Birdzi’s platform begins with the customer — a ‘customer-in-search-of-products’ philosophy — that Weis truly values.”

Weis Markets operates 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.