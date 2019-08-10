Weis Markets Introduces HealthyBites Podcast

Weis Markets Inc. has launched the biweekly Weis HealthyBites podcast, hosted by two registered dietitians who offer nutritional information and lifestyle tips to listeners.

The grocer's Lifestyle Initiatives Manager Beth Stark and Healthy Living Coordinator Kathryn Long, both with years of radio experience, are the hosts. The podcast aims to spur listeners to make healthful choices at the supermarket and in their daily lives.

“At Weis Markets, we are always looking to engage with customers and provide practical guidance on one’s food and lifestyles choices,” noted Stark. “A podcast is the perfect way to share our expert advice with a larger audience.”

The first two podcasts, which are now available, cover Weis’s “5-to-Thrive” philosophy, consisting of the key pillars Nourish, Move, Be Health-Minded, Connect and Renew, and meal planning. In the third episode, launching Oct. 8, Stark and Long discuss plant-based diets and popular meat substitutes.

“We are excited to provide our customers with more tips and tricks on how to be their best, healthiest selves,” said Long. “This podcast allows the Weis Markets dietitian team to discuss a variety of lifestyle topics that are applicable to our listeners’ everyday lives.”

Produced by Sunbury Broadcasting Corp., the podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Play, or online.

Giant Food rolled out a nutrition-focused podcast earlier this year, while Trader Joe's offers a podcast revealing behind-the-scenes info.

Weis Markets operates 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. The Sunbury, Pa.-based company is No. 26 on PG’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.