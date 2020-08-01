Brookshire Grocery Co., Weis Markets Partner With Mercatus

Generate automatic personalized catalogs and search results tailored to each individual shopper;

Utilize a deep well of shopper data from online and in-store inputs;

Serve personalized product suggestions based on shoppers’ basket, past purchase and adjacent profile data;

Enhance the overall shopping experience for a faster, more enjoyable checkout process;

Gain full transparency into and control over their customers’ data and product recommendations.

“At Weis Markets, we are always striving to better understand both online and offline shopping behavior to create engaging experiences for our customers,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of marketing and advertising, Weis Markets. “We’ve already made significant progress with our company’s digital grocery shopping program since partnering with Mercatus and look to do even more in 2020. AisleOne represents the next phase of our program. It will help us deepen our relationships with customers and personalize values and incentives.”

Using AisleOne, Brookshire’s and Weis Markets now have a scalable, AI-powered solution that can automate the analysis of transactional inputs necessary to create a truly personalized experience tailored to the individual shopper across desktop and mobile channels.

“We’re excited that Brookshire’s and Weis Markets are adding AisleOne to their digital commerce experiences,” said Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO, Mercatus. “Shoppers have come to expect a personalized shopping experience, and these two grocers know they need to deliver on that while continuing to own the shopper relationship. Our AisleOne solution will help both grocers fulfill these promises by delivering hyper-relevant experiences to their shoppers, boosting retention rates and building lasting loyalty.”

Mercatus is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Tyler, Texas-based BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 170 stores Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, along with three distribution centers. The company is No. 32 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States. Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets operates 199 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York West Virginia and Virginia. The company is No. 26 on the list of the top grocers in the United States.