Brookshire Grocery Co. Names 2 VPs

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has promoted Suzanne Osbourn to VP - partner relations and development, and Jason Cooper to VP - corporate development and real estate.

Osbourn is a 36-year BGC employee who has led employee relations since 2016, most recently as director. She now heads the newly consolidated areas of partner relations, benefits, and training and development. Osbourn began her career in 1983 as a cashier in a Greenville, Texas, Brookshire’s store, rising through the ranks to take on various leadership roles in retail and human resources, among them assistant store manager and human resources manager. Osbourn was also a Progressive Grocer Top Women in Grocery Rising Star in 2011.

Cooper has been with BGC for 21 years, holding the role of director of business development since April 2018. His areas of responsibility encompass real estate, government relations, compliance and food safety. Cooper serves on the boards of directors of various retail associations in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, as well as on committees for the National Grocers Association and the Food Marketing Institute.

“We are excited to have Jason and Suzanne serving in these roles,” noted BGC Chairman and CEO Brad Brookshire. “We look forward to their continued leadership in driving our mission to create and deliver exceptional experiences and value to our customers through our core values.”

Tyler, Texas-based BGC is a regional family-owned grocery business operating more than 170 stores Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, along with three distribution centers. The company is No. 32 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.