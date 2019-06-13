Grocers Take Part in GrillPerks Promo

More than 20 grocers across the United States are participating in the GrillPerks online rewards program, including Publix Super Markets and Food Lion in the South; ShopRite and Big Y Stores in the Northeast; Schnucks and Giant Eagle in the Midwest: and Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy in the West.

The unique program aims to offer access to savings on grilling accessories, promotions and cooking tips to BBQ fans year-round, instead of just during traditional grilling holidays, such as Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day.

By registering with GrillPerks, barbecue enthusiasts can qualify for cash-back rewards on a range of grilling products, among them grills, cooking utensils, charcoal, and food items at their preferred grocer. Additionally, consumers can visit the program’s website and Facebook page for grilling tips, sauce recipes and side dish ideas.

Consumers must go to GrillPerks.com to register as members, entering contact information and the retailer where they do most of their grocery shopping. They can then earn gift cards by buying products taking part in the program. Participating brands include Mr. Bar-B-Q grills and grilling accessories, Kingsford and Matchlight Charcoal, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, Bubba Burger, El Yucateco Hot Sauce, Soy Vay, Wonder Bread and Natures Own.

For each dollar spent, members earn a point. For every 50 points, they earn a $10 retailer or Visa gift card and can earn multiple cards throughout the year. Consumers can participate in the program from a desktop or mobile device, with no app necessary. Over the year, members can receive electronic promotions on participating products.

Shoppers can look for Mr. Bar-B-Q products at their local grocer to see the GrillPerks offer.

An online survey by Rockbridge Associates for the Arlington, Va.-based Hearth Patio & Barbecue Association found a clear demand for grilling information. For instance, some 48 percent of respondents have searched for new grilling recipes, perhaps because 65 percent of grillers use rubs and spices and 62 percent use marinades. Additionally, 87 percent of those surveyed preferred the flavor of online grilling.