Weis Among Participants in Minor League Baseball Grilling Promo

Weis Markets is among the retailers taking part in a grilling promotion created by Minor League Baseball (MiLB), in conjunction with Brand Activation Maximizer (BAM), a spokespeople for the campaign and the retailer told Progressive Grocer.

Said to be the largest retail program in Minor League Baseball history, the Grilling All-Stars national promotion encompasses five brands associated with summer grilling – Bush’s Beans, Scott Bath Tissue, Scott Paper Towels, Ball Park Buns and The Original Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce – and will roll out at select retailers in more than 100 MiLB markets and 13,000-plus locations across the United States.

Participating brands will engage fans at the ballpark using the largest connected digital network in sports, powered by ISM Connect, encouraging game attendees to use Grilling All-Stars products when planning summer cookouts. Fans will also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, retail packages, experiences and more. Retailer partners will also showcase the brands.

“With the Grilling All-Stars retail program, we remain dedicated to serving our fans and our strategic partners,” noted David Wright, chief marketing and commercial officer for St. Petersburg, Fla.-based MiLB. “Engaging with our fans in-ballpark is a point of difference for us in the marketplace. We are excited to see that engagement drive success at retail.” “At BAM, we have the privilege of connecting our client brands with targeted events that create shopper engagement and retailer excitement,” added Tad Geschickter, president of Harrisburg, N.C.-based agency. “Minor League Baseball is a massive national property, but allows us to activate locally. We look forward to connecting fans in each ballpark to our brands at participating retailers, and to ultimately driving some tremendous sales results for all involved.”

The program was created using extensive research showing that MiLB consumer shopping habits, compared with those of the average U.S. adult, strongly align with the participating brands’ target markets. According to Nielsen, more than 10 million MiLB attendees have grilled at least once in the past year and have spent a total of more than $2 billion on groceries in the past week.

Operating 200 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia, Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets is No. 27 on Progressive Grocer's 2018 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.