Bringg, Mercatus Team on End-to-End Grocery Retail Solution

Delivery orchestration platform Bringg has joined forces with digital commerce solutions provider Mercatus on a full end-to-end solution covering online engagement, staging and customer experience, extending all the way to the shopper’s door.

Leveraging the Bringg platform, mutual Mercatus and Bringg customers can seamlessly manage deliveries across both internal and third-party fleets, providing fully branded deliveries to the end consumer. Grocers will also gain real-time visibility into delivery operations performance and customer satisfaction, enabling strategic delivery deployment, automation and optimization.

The solution augments Bringg’s existing capabilities and allows grocers to shift from third-party ecommerce providers and delivery partners. In teaming up with Mercatus, Bringg provides the technology, insight and expertise to let grocers optimally orchestrate their end-to-end grocery delivery flow. The turnkey experience enables grocers to provide their own grocery delivery services at scale and in a short timeframe. Once integrated into their white-label storefronts, retailers will immediately have access to Bringg’s ecosystem of delivery fleets, giving the grocers the fleet speed, capacity, flexibility and control needed to profitably compete in a rapidly growing market.

“Shoppers want to engage with a single retail brand from the time they begin their online shopping experience, to the moment their order arrives at their door,” noted Sylvain Perrier, president and CEO of Toronto-based Mercatus, whose Integrated Commerce platform is used by such grocers as Weis Markets, Save Mart, Brookshire Grocery Co., WinCo Foods, and Smart & Final. “By partnering with Bringg, we’re able to expand the Mercatus platform’s last-mile delivery management capabilities and provide grocers with more streamlined and optimized delivery operations that they control.”

“Mercatus is a very exciting company that helps break an unsustainable status quo, particularly in the North American grocery market,” said Guy Bloch, CEO of Tel Aviv-based Bringg, whose U.S. office is in Chicago. “By choosing Bringg, Mercatus customers will be able to provide a streamlined, digitized experience in the last mile without having to surrender their customer relationships, data and revenues to third-party services. And customers will enjoy a more personalized, branded experience with rapid delivery.”