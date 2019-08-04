Key Takeaways from Home Delivery World

Freshness: It’s what sets grocers apart from every other retailer offering home delivery services.

And it’s why grocers are taking a keener interest in industry events like Home Delivery World, held last week in Philadelphia. Grocery retailers were among the keynote speakers and presenters on a broad agenda covering delivery and logistics across every retail sector.

Here are some key takeaways for grocery retailers looking to up their game in online ordering and home delivery:

Know what your brand stands for

Your online shopping or delivery service is doomed if you don’t know your identity as a company. “Before you push changes, you need to have the foundation right,” said Matt Simon, VP and CMO of Carlisle, Pa.-based Giant Food Stores, part of Ahold Delhaize. “You can’t just launch digital tools – you have to build relationships.”

Grocery is the “most complicated part of ecommerce,” he said. “It’s an emotional transaction. It’s more than a website. It’s about inspiration.”

Simon continued: “Look out for the customer, above all else. It’s all one experience, and if you break any part of it, the customer will hold you accountable.”

Tools, cost, information

These are the three basics of shipping goods for any retailer – everything else is expected, said Roman Sobieri, head of shipping for New York-based craft ecomm website Etsy.

Complete transparency is key. “They expect their phone to tell them when to go out to their mailbox,” he said, suggesting that next, consumers will want “Uber maps that show your parcel coming down the street in real time.”

Supply chain infrastructure is critical

Retailers need to win at warehousing, transportation and technology to succeed in home delivery, said Todd Bernitt, VP of managed services for Eden Prairie, Minn.-based produce marketer Robinson Fresh.

To meet the demand, Bernitt predicts the “macro growth of micro supply chains,” with capacity spread across a growing number of small- to midsize carriers. Cloud-based platforms are needed to handle the exponential amount of data and analytics required, he added.

Ultimately, Bernitt concluded, last-mile challenges will be addressed by the supply chain infrastructure.

More to come …