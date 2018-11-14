Mercatus, DoorDash Team Up for More Delivery Capabilities

Mercatus, a Toronto-based provider of digital solutions for grocery, has joined forces with San Francisco-based last-mile logistics company DoorDash to offer a wider range of delivery capabilities to grocers and retailers. In collaboration with DoorDash, Mercatus Dispatch, Mercatus’s white-label delivery solution, will enable retailers not only to deliver core grocery items, but also hot, fresh meals to go; snack and meal catering for larger groups; alcohol; and retail goods.

After orders are processed and paid for on the Mercatus platform, DoorDash Drive, the company’s white-label fulfillment platform, will receive order details and send an independent contractor to complete the delivery. The entire experience occurs under the retailer’s brand for a consistent purchasing experience for shoppers, with delivery able to be completed in under an hour from when the order is placed.

“DoorDash is thrilled to partner with Mercatus to offer end-to-end white-label fulfillment for grocers,” said Casey North, head of DoorDash Drive. “Both Mercatus and DoorDash have recognized the power that effective off-premise offerings can give grocers in competing for new customers and continuing to excite and retain existing shoppers. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation for our shared clients.”

Mercatus-equipped retailers can now provide reliable delivery without having to invest human and technology resources in their own infrastructure. The seamless experience across the retailer’s digital properties will result in access to more customer data and enhanced shopper loyalty.