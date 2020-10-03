Giant Adds Flexibility to Its Rewards Program

Giant Food has launched its new Flexible Rewards program to offer customers more opportunities to save and earn rewards through their in-store and online purchases.

Members now earn points that can be redeemed for three categories: Gas Savings (similar to the former Gas Rewards program), Grocery Savings and Special Rewards (free grocery items). Each dollar spent earns one point, and additional points are earned by shopping for products featured in weekly personalized offers.

All active Flexible Rewards offers are available on Giantfood.com and the Giant mobile app.

"We are delighted to expand our popular Giant Gas Rewards program, which allows shoppers to earn savings against the purchase of fuel at Giant or participating Shell stations," said Ryan Draude, director of loyalty at Giant. "By giving customers the power to customize their rewards, shoppers can choose rewards that fit their lifestyle every time they redeem. This launch is the first step toward more rewards for every Giant customer where they feel appreciated for each interaction with us – in store or shopping online. Soon, there will be more ways to earn and redeem points, and exciting partnerships that will include supporting local charities in our communities."

Shoppers visit their online account to activate their offers, and once they've collected enough points, they'll unlock the opportunity to redeem their rewards and save on Giant grocery spending and gas at participating Giant and Shell locations, or to redeem points for a range of free product offerings.

Existing Giant loyalty card holders can upgrade to Flexible Rewards by visiting Giantfood.com and activating the new benefit.

Landover, Md.-based Giant Food operates 163 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with about 20,000 associates. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.