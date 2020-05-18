Stop & Shop Debuts Grow & Learn Program

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. LLC has launched its first-ever Grow & Learn Program, with the aim to teaching young gardeners how to grow their own vegetables and herbs. Starting this month and while supplies last, the grocer will give away free seed pods and activity books to customers.

The seed pods, featuring 20 varieties of vegetables and herbs, will be available by the indoor or outdoor floral displays for customers to help themselves to as they leave Stop & Shop locations in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey.

“We know many parents have had to take on the role of teachers while at home, and we’re excited to offer this fun educational activity for families to enjoy together,” noted Gordon Reid, president of Quincy, Mass.-basedStop & Shop. “The Grow & Learn program is a no-cost way to teach kids about how the fresh produce they see in our stores is grown.”

As well as with the activity booklet, customers can track the progress of their seedlings with Stop & Shop’s free Grow & Learn app. Available via the Apple App Store or Google Play, the app unlocks a digital garden, where kids can watch their plants grow through augmented reality while learning tips, tricks and recipe, along with information on each plant, interactive word searches and more.

The seed pods and booklets are available at Stop & Shop stores in New York and New Jersey now until May 21 and May 27, respectively, while they’ll be at the chain’s locations in Massachusetts May 28-June11, Connecticut, May 29-June 24, and Rhode Island, June 8-June 15.

Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.