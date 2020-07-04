Stop & Shop Teams Up with Uber

Many grocery chains have instituted early shopping hours for those ages 60 and older or for people most vulnerable to the coronavirus, and now Stop & Shop is making it easier for seniors to get to the store.

Stop & Shop has partnered with Uber Technologies for half-price rides to and from all locations from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m., beginning on April 8. Shoppers can use the promo code "STOPSHOPUBER" in their Uber app twice per week to access the half-price rides (up to $20 off). Friends, family or neighbors of customers 60 and older can order a ride on their behalf if those 60 and older do not have access to a smartphone or the Uber app.

"We are grateful to Uber for partnering with us to help our communities during this very challenging time and to make it easier for those who may be more vulnerable to make their essential shopping trips," said Gordon Reid, Stop & Shop president. "We also hope this commitment will provide a helpful option for customers who wish to shop during special hours but who have told us they are unable to drive or live in areas where other means of transportation are limited or have been temporarily suspended."

The program is available at more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey through April 29. Many stores also offer delivery through Peapod Online Ordering.

Stop & Shop has heightened its sanitary procedures amid the COVID-19 outbreak, sanitizing high-touch areas more frequently. Only every other checkout lane is open, plastic guards have been installed and tape on the floors signifies proper social distancing.

Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.