Grocers Support Health Care Providers, First Responders

During the COVID-19 outbreak, medical personnel and first responders are on the front lines of fighting the pandemic. Now, food retailers are finding different ways to say thank you to these essential workers and, in many cases, heroes.

Dollar General is providing all medical personnel, first responders and activated National Guardsmen a 10% discount on qualifying purchases with an employment badge or ID through at least April 30, 2020.

“At Dollar General, we are deeply appreciative for the ongoing and brave work that our medical professionals, first responder communities and National Guard activated continue to perform during these unprecedented times,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

Dollar General is also providing $35 million in bonuses to all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.

Mother's Market & Kitchen in Southern California is also providing a 10% discount for those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis. The health food grocer noted doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and active military gain prevent their idea through May 31, 2020, for the discount.

"Mother's Market and Kitchen honors and appreciates those who are selflessly putting others' health before their own," said Dorothy Carlow, CEO, Mother's Market & Kitchen. "We wanted to do our small part to recognize the sacrifices that these heroes are making for all of us."

shopping hours

A number of grocers have rolled out special shopping hours for those ages 60 and older and those most vulnerable to the coronavirus. Now, some retailers are allowing frontline workers the option of shopping at different times too.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, announced today that the grocer will extend shopping hours every Monday and Tuesday to add a special shopping time (8 to 9 p.m.) dedicated to health care providers and first responders. Southeastern Grocers is No. 13 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Smart & Final — No. 20 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States — is opening its doors from 6 to 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays for first responders and vulnerable populations, while Meijer — No. 7 on PG's 2019 Super 50 list — set 7 to 8 a.m. local time on Mondays and Wednesdays.