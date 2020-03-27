Walgreens Introduces Drive-Thru Grocery Shopping

The Walgreens drive-thru isn't just for medicine anymore.

The drug chain announced Friday that it will be selling groceries at its more than 7,300 pharmacy drive-thrus nationwide. The company said that the offering provides greater convenience while also helping to promote social distancing, and is another way that Walgreens is helping to support patients and customers during this time.

“We are working around the clock to support our customers and patients, who are relying on us more now than ever before,” said Lisa Badgley, SVP of pharmacy and retail operations at Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens. “We’re continuing to quickly introduce new and different ways to meet customers’ needs for greater convenience during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also promoting social distancing as one of the most important preventive measures we can take. We also ask that customers be patient as we work to provide this new and expanded service, as there may be wait times given current demand.”

The additional products available at the drive-thru will include cleaning supplies and sanitizers; select over-the-counter products such as cough/cold, pain/fever and immunity support, select grocery items; infant formula/adult nutrition; medical supplies; first-aid items; and paper goods.

When there are no lines at the drive-thru, Walgreens pharmacy technicians are prepared to provide customers these items on the spot. In the event that there are multiple vehicles in line waiting for assistance, customers may be asked to drive back around and will be provided a wait time to return to pick up their items.

Walgreens operates 9,277 drug stores, with a presence in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with its omnichannel business, Walgreens.com.