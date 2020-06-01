Press enter to search
Close search

Developers Acquire 23 Stop & Shop Properties

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Developers Acquire 23 Stop & Shop Properties

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 01/06/2020
Developers Acquire 23 Stop & Shop Properties
Stop & Shop properties acquired by Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities are triple-net leased to a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize

A partnership of Concord, Mass.-based Winstanley Enterprises LLC and New York-based Surrey Equities LLC has acquired a 23-property Stop & Shop supermarket portfolio mainly located in the New England area for $150 million.

The 1.4 million-square-foot portfolio consists of 14 stores in the New England region, along  with other sites in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia.

The commercial developers bought the portfolio as part of a long-term investment strategy to acquire well-located urban infill supermarkets in hard-to-replicate locations. The properties are triple-net leased to Ahold Lease USA Inc., a subsidiary of Zaandam, Netherlands-based retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize.

Winstanley is also the company leasing 975,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution space in Manchester, Conn., to Ahold Delhaize USA to service 200 Stop & Shop stores in New England and New York state.

Ahold Delhaize USA, whose banners are Food Lion, Giant Food, Giant/Martin’s, Hannaford, Stop & Shop, and e-grocer Peapod, is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals CT Warehouse Plans

Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals CT Warehouse Plans

Move comes as grocer begins transitioning to self-distribution

Ahold Delhaize USA Investing $480M to Transform Supply Chain

Ahold Delhaize USA Investing $480M to Transform Supply Chain

Fully integrated self-distribution expansion will take place over next 3 years

BFresh Store to Close in Allston, MA

Move leaves Ahold Delhaize USA banner with just 1 location

A&P Selling 6 Pathmark Stores

The move is part of a $89.8 million sale-leaseback transaction.

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals CT Warehouse Plans
Food Retailers
Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals CT Warehouse Plans
Technology
Ahold Delhaize Banners Team With IRI