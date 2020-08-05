Stop & Shop Honors Nurses With Grocery Deliveries

Stop & Shop marked National Nurses Week by delivering groceries for frontline healthcare workers, part of a broader trend of food retailers thanking those professionals for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donations went to nurses and other workers at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital on Long Island, Hartford Hospital in Connecticut, and Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. The deliveries involved hand packed bags of grocery staples, including paper towels, toilet paper, peanut butter, jelly, pasta, pasta sauce and cereal. To date, the food retailer said it has provided some 88,000 meals to frontline healthcare workers. National Nurses Week started on May 5th and runs until Tuesday.

That’s not all. On Wednesday, Stop & Shop “piloted a new program that sent nurses at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston to the very front of the line for deliveries from the brand’s home delivery service,” the company said. “Mass General employees were given a special code that was used online for grocery delivery. Packages were delivered directly to the hospital and were waiting for employees after their shifts.” The retailer waived delivery charges for those orders and also included a floral arrangement for each shipment. Stop & Shop said it would continue this program beyond National Nurses Week.

“Our health care workers have been doing incredible work caring for their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stop & Shop President Gordon Reid. “We wanted to show our appreciation for everything they are doing by making getting food for themselves and their families easier. To all of our health care workers – and especially the nurses we celebrate this week – thank you!”

Other grocers and food retailers crafted their own programs to honor nurses and other healthcare workers. For example, H-E-B and Favor are delivering more than 4,000 plants and floral bouquets to Texas nurses as a "thank you" for their hard work. Earlier this week, H-E-B launched an effort encouraging Texans to nominate nurses at more than 20 hospitals across the Lone Star State. Starting on National Nurses Day, May 6, and continuing throughout this week, H-E-B is surprising nurses with the arrangements, which will be delivered by Favor Runners.

Stop & Shop employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 4 on Progressive Grocer’s 2019 Super 50 list of the top grocers in the United States.