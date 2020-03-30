Consumers Changed by Coronavirus

The Consumer Brands Association (CBA) has been conducting a weekly poll of American adults since March 4, showing significant swings in how consumers are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. Eighty-four percent of Americans have seen shortages of high-demand products during the coronavirus outbreak, up from only 37% at the beginning of the month.

As for concern, 54% of survey respondents now report that they're "very concerned," a sentiment shown in their grocery shopping behaviors. The percentage of consumers who say that they're stocking up on staples has jumped to 67%, up from 22% at the beginning of March.

“This pandemic has impacted every American, changing our daily lives in unprecedented ways,” said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based CBA. “While Americans’ concerns about the coronavirus and their ability to access essential products is high, we’re beginning to see slight declines in both, indicating a shift in sentiment and experiences around our ‘new normal.’”

Much research reports record online sales amid the outbreak, and the CBA surveys see the same: On March 4, only 18% reported buying online or using delivery services like Instacart or Amazon Fresh; now that number has risen to 39%.