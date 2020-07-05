H-E-B, Others Celebrate National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week takes place between May 5 and May 12, and this year in particular, there's more reason than ever to celebrate the health care professionals as they serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

H-E-B and Favor are delivering more than 4,000 plants and floral bouquets to Texas nurses as a "thank you" for their hard work.

Earlier this week, H-E-B launched an effort encouraging Texans to nominate nurses at more than 20 hospitals across the Lone Star State. Starting on National Nurses Day, May 6, and continuing throughout this week, H-E-B will surprise nurses with the arrangements, which will be delivered by Favor Runners.

“Nurses are the heartbeat of our health care system. They are selfless champions filled with caring and kindness,” said Winell Herron, group VP of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs at H-E-B. “We are forever thankful for these hard-working heroes on the front lines who sacrifice daily to protect the health of our communities.”

For this effort, the H-E-B Blooms floral team worked directly with local Texas growers Klepac Greenhouses and Arnosky Family Farms.

“Flowers are nature. When they’re given as a gift, they can put a smile on someone’s face and make people feel rejuvenated and uplifted,” said Pamela Arnosky, who co-owns Arnosky Family Farm with her husband. “It’s real what H-E-B does for our communities, and we’re blessed to be a part of this generosity.”

H-E-B isn't the only food retailer recognizing nurses during this week. Southeastern Grocers is delivering thousands of sweet treats to nurses and recognizing them with chalk art outside of the company's Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarket, Bi-Lo and Fresco y Más stores.