Festival Foods Takes Checkout Charity Online

Festival Foods has added the ability for shoppers to donate to their favorite charity via online checkout.

The grocer is matching up to $25,000 of funds donated to its Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger programs through June 30. For the first time, shoppers can donate to Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger through Click N Go, Festival Foods’ online shopping program. Both in-store and online donations will count toward the match.

"Small donations can add up to a huge impact, and these organizations need our help more than ever during these difficult times,” said Mark Skogen, president and CEO of Festival Foods.

The grocer began Food for Neighbors in 2004, followed in 2008 by the addition of Paw Away Hunger to help animal organizations in the state. Both programs offer shoppers a chance to purchase $5 or $10 donations, which are provided to area nonprofits in need that have partnered with Festival Foods.

Food for Neighbors and Paw Away Hunger have raised over $2 million to date, with donations in 2019 of nearly $240,000. One hundred percent of all donations to these programs stay in the communities where they were collected. Currently in Wisconsin, 40 food pantries and 30 Wisconsin animal organizations benefit from the two programs.

Festival Foods is a Wisconsin family- and employee-owned grocer with 33 full-service supermarkets across the state. The company is No. 97 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer's 2020 list of the top food retailers in North America.