Press enter to search
Close search

Festival Foods’ Marlin Greenfield Named Wis. Grocers Assoc.’s Grocer of the Year

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Festival Foods’ Marlin Greenfield Named Wis. Grocers Assoc.’s Grocer of the Year

07/11/2019
Marlin Greenfield

Marlin Greenfield, who recently retired as Skogen Festival Foods’ senior operations leader, was named Wisconsin Grocers Association’s 2019 Grocer of the Year at a surprise ceremony earlier this week. Greenfield was nominated for the honor by Mark Maloney of Russ Davis Wholesale.

Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO, said that Greenfield is among the most influential associates in Festival’s 71-year history and that “much of what we now know as hallmarks of Festival Foods began with Marlin.” For most of his Festival career, Greenfield was chief operations officer before transitioning to senior operations leader in 2015, which provided him flexibility to serve Festival in a pre-retirement role as a mentor and support leader for Festival Foods’ store operations teams. He officially retired in 2018.

Greenfield served on the WGA board of directors for eight years and was honored in 2015 with the Wisconsin Grocers Care Political Action Award, which recognized his many efforts to advance the grocery industry in the state.

The WGA is the Wisconsin food industry’s trade association with more than 750 members, and the Grocer of the Year Award is its most prestigious award. Presented annually, the award is given to a WGA member who makes significant contributions to the industry and community. Marlin Greenfield will receive his formal award Oct. 2 at the Grocers Innovation Expo at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells.

Independent grocer and employee-owned Festival Foods operates 32 stores across Wisconsin.

Also Worth Reading

Wisconsin Independent Grocer Festival Foods to Build New Store in Verona

67,000-square-foot store to open in the fall

Festival Foods Adopts Technology to Help Automate Food Safety Monitoring

Independent grocer adopts grocery technology from Digi International

Festival Foods Contest Encourages Home Cooking

“Head Over Meals” challenge offers free trip to Jamaica

Festival Foods Introduces Private Label Meal Kits

Launch follows others by independent grocers in recent months

RELATED TOPICS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Independent Grocers
Festival Foods Contest Encourages Home Cooking
Independent Grocers
Wisconsin Independent Grocer Festival Foods to Build New Store in Verona