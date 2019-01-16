Festival Foods Contest Encourages Home Cooking

Festival Foods is challenging is customers with the Head Over Meals campaign to help them find renewed joy or newfound love in home cooking. The 100-day campaign features a new challenge every week, like the first week’s challenge of preparing a lunch or breakfast ahead of time.

The program was designed by a team of registered dietitians, and through a pledge form, contestants will be entered to win a vacation to Jamaica, provided by travel partners Fox World and Delta Vacations.

“As our guests start a new year, we wanted to inspire them to get back into the kitchen, and we want to give them confidence to make more meals at home," said Lauren Tulig, registered dietitian and nutrition communications manager for De Pere, Wis.-based Skogen’s Festival Foods. "We also wanted to build a community where we could encourage one another to achieve our personal goals and have fun along the way."

Participants can join at any point throughout the challenge by downloading a pledge sheet online, and then following along with the program online as well as via Festival Foods’ social media platforms, particularly Facebook and Instagram, which will host weekly video challenges.

Independent grocer and employee-owned Festival Foods operates 32 stores across Wisconsin.