Wisconsin Independent Grocer Festival Foods to Build New Store in Verona

De Pere, Wis.-based Festival Foods plans to build a new 67,000-square-foot store in Verona, Wis., that is slated to open this fall.

The store, which will be Festival Foods’ 33rd location in Wisconsin, will offer natural and organic foods, fresh sushi, healthy-choices salad and hot-food bars, and an extensive deli, as well as a scratch bakery, meat and seafood selection, and catering services. The store will operate 24 hours a day and employ an estimated 250 associates.

Similar to many of the company’s newest stores, the Verona location will feature the latest energy-saving equipment in addition to an American Heroes Café, where area veterans and community members alike are invited to gather to meet or share a meal. The store will also offer a Tot Spot, which is Festival Foods’ supervised in-store child care service, as well as a community conference room available for public use, and a Brat Stand to be used for nonprofit fundraisers.

“In today’s marketplace, consumers have high expectations for the value they receive for their money as well as how they are treated," the company noted. "We are excited about the opportunity to offer Verona guests value-driven pricing, a wide selection that includes healthy options and a great shopping experience.”

Independent grocer and employee-owned Festival Foods operates 32 stores across Wisconsin.