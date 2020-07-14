Hy-Vee Helping Employees, Families Earn College Degrees

Hy-Vee is partnering with Bellevue University for the new Hy-Vee Tuition Assistance Program, with a number of options for all employees and their immediate family members.

The grocer will select 100 full- or regular-time employees through an application process to receive up to $10,500 in annual tuition assistance. To receive the full amount, selected applicants must enroll as full-time students at Bellevue University and pursue a Hy-Vee-approved degree of study.

All other employees, including part-time employees, can receive up to $3,500 in annual tuition assistance when enrolled as a full-time student, and their immediate family members can receive up to $2,500 in annual tuition assistance.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we are committed to investing in them and their future,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Bellevue University’s online learning option is a natural fit for meeting the diverse needs of our employees and is just one more way we can help our employees achieve their educational goals.”

Hy-Vee also offers Hy-Vee University, which encompasses a variety of retail training programs with mentors; retail certifications; internships and more.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.