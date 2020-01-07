Hy-Vee Aims to End Summer Hunger

Hy-Vee, Inc., together with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper, has rolled out its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for needy children and families. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee store, a meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in the grocer’s eight-state Midwestern market area. The program’s goal is to donate 1.5 million meals.

“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects of COVID-19,” noted Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s EVP, chief of staff and chief customer officer. “Having access to the proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, [is] dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and [is] proud to support Feeding America to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

Customers can participate in the program by purchasing qualifying products at Hy-Vee’s 265-plus locations. Items include Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg’s Club crackers and Town House crackers, Core Hydration (6-pack), select Bai Antioxidant infusion (6-pack), and Evian Natural Spring Water (6-pack).

The products are part of Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which helps get food to those in need, among other endeavors. There’s no limit to the number of product purchases per customer.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.