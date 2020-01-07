Press enter to search
Close search

Hy-Vee Aims to End Summer Hunger

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Hy-Vee Aims to End Summer Hunger

By Bridget Goldschmidt - 07/01/2020
Hy-Vee Aims to End Summer Hunger Kellogg's Keurig Dr Pepper Feeding America
Throughout July, Hy-Vee is raising money to provide meals for needy families whose situation is made worse this year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hy-Vee, Inc., together with Kellogg’s and Keurig Dr Pepper, has rolled out its End Summer Hunger campaign to provide food for needy children and families. During the month of July, for every qualifying purchase at a Hy-Vee store, a meal will be donated to Feeding America food banks in the grocer’s eight-state Midwestern market area. The program’s goal is to donate 1.5 million meals.

“We know that many families in our communities struggle with hunger, which is compounded this year by the effects of COVID-19,” noted Donna Tweeten, Hy-Vee’s EVP, chief of staff and chief customer officer. “Having access to the proper nutrition is essential to strong, vibrant communities. Hy-Vee, along with our partners, [is] dedicated to doing our part to end summer hunger and [is] proud to support Feeding America to ensure children and families have access to meals no matter what time of year it is.”

Customers can participate in the program by purchasing qualifying products at Hy-Vee’s 265-plus locations. Items include Kellogg’s Frosted Mini-Wheats, Kellogg’s Club crackers and Town House crackers, Core Hydration (6-pack), select Bai Antioxidant infusion (6-pack), and Evian Natural Spring Water (6-pack).

The products are part of Hy-Vee’s One Step program, which helps get food to those in need, among other endeavors. There’s no limit to the number of product purchases per customer.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 265 retail stores across eight Midwestern states. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company is No. 33 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food retailers in the United States.

Also Worth Reading

Hy-Vee Backs Racial Unity and Equality

Hy-Vee Backs Racial Unity and Equality

Latest grocer to contribute funds, time to aid cause

Hy-Vee Hosts Virtual Triathlon for Kids With Cancer

Hy-Vee Hosts Virtual Triathlon Benefiting Kids With Cancer

Annual event with the Pinky Swear Foundation goes online for 2020

Grocers, Meat District Join in ‘Feeding the Frontlines’

Grocers, Meat District Join in ‘Feeding the Frontlines’

Hy-Vee, Winn-Dixie, Smart & Final, Ralphs, Stater Bros. among participants

Hy-Vee Adopts Platform to Communicate With Associates

Retail Zipline also donates $25K to grocer’s food bank campaign

Related Topics

You May Also Like

Technology
Hy-Vee Adopts Platform to Communicate With Associates
Food Retailers
Hy-Vee Delays Minnesota Distribution Center